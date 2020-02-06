An all-terrain vehicle crash killed a Sellersburg, Indiana, man Wednesday night in Philpot.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, Jason A. Hunt, 41, of Sellersburg, was traveling westbound in the 4600 block of Poplar Bridge Road when the Suzuki ATV he was riding left the road and struck a tree. Hunt, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hunt was alone on the vehicle, police said.
Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said the one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
