Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders will present its second annual “Pickin’ for a Cause: Keeping Aubrey’s Song Alive” event from 5-8:30 p.m. September 21 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Offerings at the program’s debut will feature an online silent auction, cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment from the music group Toy Heart, duo Lucy & Emmie and bluegrass band Kentucky Shine, along with a guest speaker.
The event debuted last year after being postponed in 2021 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Carolyn Ferber, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said last year was a positive step in getting Aubrey’s Song more known in the public eye.
“When we were able to have it last year, we had a lot of nerves whether or not it was going to be able to get pulled off because of some leftover COVID concerns,” she said, “but it turned out great.”
Ferber said the event raised over $22,000 in its inaugural year, which she deemed a success because more people became familiar with the organization’s efforts to spread awareness and education about the seriousness of eating disorders.
“It was really a good number for a first-year event. We were very happy with the response from the people that attended. We had a lot of compliments,” she said. “We’ve just had a really good recognition since last year because of this event and other opportunities that we have participated in.
“We hope to hit the same number or better this year.”
The organization was established in 2005 as a resource on eating disorders and raising awareness and education, promoting body positivity and early intervention and developing local resources for treatment while providing hope for patients and families.
It was also created in honor of Aubrey Michelle Clark, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 22 due to struggles with disordered eating.
Throughout the past year, Ferber said the organization has expanded its reach by bringing its body positivity presentations into the local school systems.
More from this section
“Since November of last year into the spring of this year, we actually reached out and talked to over 1,000 students,” she said, “which is — in that short amount of time — is probably the highest number of students we’ve ever talked to, even in a year.
“It helps us promote positive body image, which can help lower the risk of eating disorder behavior and eating disorders becoming an issue.”
Additionally, Ferber said the organization has been able to bring on a part-time program coordinator to help serve as a support for families and patients.
Ferber also highlighted the start of an elementary program to help “young people recognize and understand the importance of maintaining a positive image” and “recognizing that they’re unique” through partnership with other local entities H.L. Neblett Community Center and Girls Inc.
Regarding “Pickin’ for a Cause,” Ferber feels it will be a laid back atmosphere.
“It’ll just be a lot of fun. Very casual, no dress-up required,” she said. “We’re (looking) to have a pickin’ good time.”
Tickets are available for $50 per person. Tables of eight are on sale for $400.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
The event is presented with premier partner Owensboro Health.
For more information, visit aubreyssong.org, facebook.com/AubreysSong or call 270-852-6514.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.