Auctioneers being innovative during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing have silenced the auctioneer’s chant across America.
But auctioneers are resourceful in finding ways to do business.
And auctions are still going on, they say.
Bob Grimsley at United Country Real Estate Consultants-Auction Services didn’t miss a beat when social distancing started.
“We’ve been doing online auctions for the past three years,” he said. “Since eBay, people have become accustomed to bidding online.”
At Kurtz Auction & Realty, Joseph Mills said he’s been experimenting with sealed bid auctions.
“We’ve had to postpone a majority of our auctions,” he said. “We’re testing the waters with online auctions. And I just ran a very successful sealed-bid auction on the Dr. Joseph Deaton estate. But it’s definitely challenging.”
Mills said the sealed bid auction resulted in the house and 32.65 acres at 1631 Hill Bridge Road selling for $331,100.
The price, he said, “was very fair.”
“A good piece of property will still sell good,” Mills said.
With a sealed bid auction, he said, bidders are asked to submit their best bid.
Mills said he can then call those who aren’t the highest bidders and tell them their offer is short.
“But I can’t tell them how short,” he said. “They can then submit a higher bid if they want to.”
The bids were only close on one of the three tracts in the Deaton property, Mills said.
“We’re just playing it by ear,” he said. “This is how we make a living. It’s tough, but everybody is staying positive.”
Grimsley said his online auctions are “treated like a traditional auction.”
He said he advertises them, sets a date and time and then people bid just like on eBay.
“Most of the bidding happens near the end,” Grimsley said. “Most of the real estate bids are in the last six to eight hours.”
Because online bidders are anonymous, he said, people don’t know who’s bidding against them.
“Farmers tend to not bid against each other at auctions,” Grimsley said.
But online, he said, they don’t know who they’re bidding against and will continue to bid.
Grimsley worked at Kurtz Auction for 20 years, he said.
He went out on his own seven years ago.
Grimsley said he believes that more auctions will shift to online during the pandemic.
And he said he expects the trend to continue after things return to normal.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
