Kyle Aud, who has more than 17 years of banking experience in Owensboro, has been named Owensboro market president of German American Bank.
He replaces Amy Jackson, who has been promoted to lead corporate-level initiatives as the senior vice president of administrative development and strategic planning of the Jasper, Indiana-based bank.
Aud started his banking career in 2004 as a teller at BB&T and worked his way up to assistant vice president.
He later became senior vice president of Independence Bank.
At the end of last year, Aud said he took a hiatus from banking and became vice president of Sterett Companies LLC.
“But banking is my calling,” he said. “German American is really committed to Owensboro. I like that about them.”
He starts the new job Monday.
Michael Beckwith, Kentucky division president, said, “Kyle is a great talent. His appointment as market president solidifies an already strong and dedicated team of local professionals serving Owensboro and the surrounding communities.”
German American moved into the Owensboro market in 2018 when it purchased Owensboro-based First Security Bank, which had 12 banking offices in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Franklin and Lexington, as well as in Evansville and Newburgh.
At the time, First Security, which was created in 1997 by 34 local investors, had assets of approximately $586 million, total loans of approximately $409 million and total deposits of about $458 million.
On Dec. 31, 2020, German American reported total assets of $4.978 billion.
Aud has a bachelor of science and a master of business administration degree from Western Kentucky University and is a graduate of the Louisianna State University Graduate School of Banking.
Aud is also a graduate of both Leadership Owensboro and Leadership Kentucky.
He serves on the boards of the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. and other agencies.
Aud and his wife, Sara, have four children.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
