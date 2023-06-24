The main stage at Yellow Creek Park was silent Friday morning, but music wasn’t hard to find.
In the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village, people were gathered under trees or in the barn in small pickup groups, while classes on playing bluegrass music, which often turned into large jam sessions, were held under a park shelter. Across the park grounds, small groups near campers or tents performed just for themselves.
With so many musicians on hand, it was worth it for Jackie Ringley to make the trip from Dry Branch, Georgia, to display the hand-built guitars, banjos and mandolins made by his family business, Ringley and Sons.
“This is our initiation into being a vendor” at festivals, Ringley said. “We’ve met a lot of people. We have had a lot of positive feedback on the instruments we’ve built.”
Mary Beth Truitt, who was leading a bluegrass jam and learning session in the pioneer village, said the festival was an opportunity for musicians of all skill levels to play together in a welcoming environment.
“There’s a lot of beginners that want to sit back and listen,” Truitt said. “Some get brave enough to sing or take a lead on the guitar, and we love that.
“We have a really nonintimidating atmosphere, and that’s what we try to create,”
Rhonda Frazier, Jason Skrzypiec and Nathan Lynn were working on their musical skills in the pioneer village. Frazier said was relearning to play the banjo.
“I’ve been playing it backwards,” Frazier said. “I’m the Jimi Hendrix of banjo.”
All three had traveled to attend the festival: Lynn and his family are from Paducah, Skrzypiec is from Pontiac, Illinois, and Frazier came from Wasbash, Indiana.
“It’s wonderful,” Frazier said. “It the most well-organized festival I have ever been to in my life.”
Lynn, who plays in a band, said he never stops learning his instrument and the ROMP performers have been generous with sharing their musical knowledge.
“ROMP (officials) do a great job of bringing acts that will come out and talk to folks at the festival,” Lynn said. Frazier said he has gotten music tips from audience members.
“It seems bluegrass players are a little more willing to help you,” Frazier said.
Glenn Burns, of Bowling Green, was at his campsite with several friends, all of whom had instruments.
“I’ve been coming since I retired — it has to be 10 years now,” Burns said. Group member Frank Sullivan, from Clarksville, said he has been attending the festival since its early days at English Park.
Sullivan said what brings him back every year is “people, relationships, friends and music.” Sullivan said the group gets together each year at the festival to camp and play music.
“You only see them once a year, but you have a good memory,” Sullivan said.
Ringley said bluegrass festivals often encourage music fans to take up playing instruments.
“A lot of them stop by and see it is so much more fun to be a participant, instead of just an observer,” Ringley said. “You don’t have to be an expert.
“You can play and enjoy it, and it makes it so much better to play and communicate and enjoy the fellowship that comes with that.”
