The city of Owensboro ended Fiscal Year 2021-22 in a strong financial position, with more assets than liabilities and unassigned cash on hand for discretionary spending, according to the accounting firm that audited the city’s books.

The audit for the fiscal year that ended in June was conducted by the Owensboro accounting firm of Alexander, Thompson, Arnold. The audit found no errors or need for corrections in the city’s financial statements, and the accountant who presented the audit to city commissioners earlier this week said Owensboro is in a strong position.

