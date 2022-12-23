The city of Owensboro ended Fiscal Year 2021-22 in a strong financial position, with more assets than liabilities and unassigned cash on hand for discretionary spending, according to the accounting firm that audited the city’s books.
The audit for the fiscal year that ended in June was conducted by the Owensboro accounting firm of Alexander, Thompson, Arnold. The audit found no errors or need for corrections in the city’s financial statements, and the accountant who presented the audit to city commissioners earlier this week said Owensboro is in a strong position.
“Everything was all good news,” said Malcom Neel III, a CPA and partner with the firm. “Everything was on an upward trend this year.”
The city’s overall net income increased by $9.2 million in FY 2021-22 over the previous fiscal year. The city’s equity in assets increased to $113.2 million, compared to $104 million in the previous fiscal year, Neel said.
The city has $387.5 million in assets, compared to $274.3 million in liabilities.
The city’s unfunded pension liability is $83 million, a decrease of $12 million from the previous year, Neel said. The city also ended the fiscal year with a $24 million liability in other post-employment benefits, which is a decrease of about $5 million.
“I expect (those liabilities) to go up, because that was a function of historical highs in the stock market whose assets back the pensions,” Neel said. But those liabilities aren’t “something you’ll have to address in one year.
“It’s something, theoretically, you’ll take care of in the next 27 to 30 years.”
The balance of all city funds was $74.7 million, 39% of which was available for spending at the commission’s discretion, Neel said. The city’s general fund has the equivalent of 160 days of city expenses unassigned and available for spending, he said.
“A lot of municipalities would like to be in the position of the city of Owensboro,” Neel said. “When you go to issue bonds, your credit worthiness is very solid.”
The general fund balance increased by $2.4 million over the previous year. The city’s general fund balance has increased each year for the past five years, Neel said. Long-term debt decreased by 7.2%. The city’s long-term debt is $127.1 million.
The city has an overall rating of A-1 from Moody’s Investors Service, which means city finances are considered to be in a healthy position and the city is a very low risk of defaulting on it’s long-term debts.
Occupational tax revenue has increased each year for the last five years, with the city taking in $29.6 million in occupational taxes in FY 2021-22. Property taxes have also increased slightly each year between 2018 and 2022.
“This is indicative of a strong local economy that the tax bases continue to grow over the last few years,” Neel said.
Mayor Tom Watson said he credited the city’s financial position to the local business community.
“We don’t do well unless our community does well,” he said. “I want to thank all our corporate citizens that do the work ever day.
“They are the ones that need to be thanked for us having such a stable and strong balance sheet.”
