Audubon Area Community Services will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program services to eligible clients beginning Nov. 1 in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
In preparation, the agency is seeking additional vendors for participation to represent all various sources of fuel, such as electric, natural gas, etc.
A vendor packet must be completed by all potential vendors.
The project is funded, in part, by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Any questions should be directed to Audubon Area Community Services at 270-686-1662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.