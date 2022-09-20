Audubon Area Community Services will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible clients beginning Nov. 7 in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
In preparation, the agency is seeking additional vendors for participation to represent all various sources of fuel such as electric, natural gas, coal, wood, propane or kerosene.
The vendor selection process, while not based on lowest bid, is explained in the vendor packet, which must be completed by all vendors.
Vendors that participated in the 2021-22 LIHEAP components will receive a packet in the mail to update records for participation this year.
For more information on LIHEAP or to request a vendor packet, contact Stacey Melton, LIHEAP manager, at 270-686-1662 or at smelton@audubon-area.com.
The project is funded, in part, under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
