Audubon Area Head Start is offering a free laundry and literacy day from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 for currently-enrolled families at The Laundry Room, 3410 Old Hartford Road.
Families can cycle up to three loads. Free food and drinks will be available, along with free children’s books and literacy activities for the whole family.
Joel Baker, family service specialist for Audubon, said this is the first time the organization has held this event.
“We’re trying it out with Daviess County for all of our families that are enrolled and going to see how big of a need there is and go from there,” he said. “We’re going to plan one for Ohio County in March, possibly.”
The reason Audubon decided to host the event was to gauge the need families have for this service.
“We’re seeing if there’s a need for the laundry services,” Baker said. “The literacy aspect is just something for the kids to do, and we want to try to turn anything into a learning event.”
Baker said if a need is seen, it could become a recurring event within the community.
Approximately 412 families have been invited, Baker said.
Kim Smith, family service specialist for Audubon, said they’re always looking for ways to help their families focus and engage.
“Learning begins in the home, so we’re always wanting to show them ways that they can incorporate that learning and literacy piece within their daily routines and activities,” she said.
The event is sponsored by United Way of the Ohio Valley, Lawton Insurance, Settle United Methodist Church and Daviess County Public Library.
Smith said Audubon reached out to United Way to get connected with additional community services to help support them financially or with donations.
Settle UMC gave Audubon a monetary donation for the event, and Lawton donated laundry detergent.
Baker said Audubon is looking for more monetary donations to provide quarters for the laundry machines.
For more information on the event, call Audubon Area Head Start at 270-686-1649. Audubon is at 1700 West 5th St.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
