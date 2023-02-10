Audubon Area Head Start is offering a free laundry and literacy day from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 for currently-enrolled families at The Laundry Room, 3410 Old Hartford Road.

Families can cycle up to three loads. Free food and drinks will be available, along with free children’s books and literacy activities for the whole family.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

