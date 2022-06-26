Last week brought the hottest weather of the season so far with heat indexes near 110 degrees.
Air conditioners ran almost constantly.
And Robyn Mattingly, social support services director for Audubon Area Community Services, says she knows that many families will be struggling to pay the electricity bills.
But this summer the agency has no funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for cooling assistance.
For the past two years, Mattingly said, the agency has had both winter heating and summer cooling assistance.
“People are used to us having money for cooling assistance,” she said. “But as of now, we don’t have a program for cooling this year.”
Mattingly said, “We’ve got our fingers crossed that some will come in.”
She said the agency never had cooling assistance until 2020.
That was part of the COVID aid sent to communities.
Mattingly said, “There’s still a need because folks are going to be struggling this summer with the heat and all the inflation.”
She said, “Even if people have a pool to cool off in, with the heat it feels like bath water.”
Between July and Oct. 31, 2021, $532,600 in subsidies was awarded through Audubon Area’s LIHEAP summer cooling program, Mattingly said earlier.
During the same period, $432,000 was awarded in crisis payments.
Subsidies ranged from $50 to $400 and up to $800 for those facing a disconnect.
That’s money that’s not available this year.
Just last month, the state sent out a news release that said, “Kentucky Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Spring Subsidy Cooling Component. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through June 17, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. This year’s Spring Subsidy will help Kentuckians stay cool as the temperatures rise. Households, up to 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, can receive a one-time benefit to offset their home electric cost. The benefit amount awarded is based on a household’s.”
But so far, Mattingly said, Audubon Area has received no money for the program in this area.
