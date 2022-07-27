It’s been a hot summer and some people are struggling to pay the utility bills to keep their homes cool.
But help is on the way.
Robyn Mattingly, social support services director for Audubon Area Community Services, said the agency is finally getting money to help with cooling bills.
Audubon Area is getting $219,885 for its crisis program — people who have received disconnect notices from their utility — and $301,543 for its subsidy program.
That’s for all seven counties in the area.
The money is down from $432,000 in crisis payments last year and $532,600 in subsidies.
But Mattingly said the agency had more sources for funding last year.
People who have received their disconnect notice should bring it with them when they go to their nearest Audubon Area office to apply.
In Owensboro, it’s at 1800 W. Fourth St.
Mattingly said everybody who applies for assistance needs to bring a Social Security number or permanent resident’s card for everyone in the household over age 2, proof of income during June for everyone in the household and a photo ID.
Anyone whose income is 150% or less of the federal poverty guidelines is eligible.
That’s $20,385 for a single person and $41,625 for a family of four.
For the past two years, Mattingly said, the agency has had both winter heating and summer cooling assistance.
But this year, cooling assistance came later than it did in the past.
The cooling program began in 2020 as part of the COVID aid sent to communities.
Mattingly said applications for assistance are being taken this week.
Audubon Area also has some money for gasoline assistance.
People who need help with buying gas for their automobiles can check on that while they’re in the office.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
