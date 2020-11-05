Audubon Area Community Services has received more than $500,000 in federal funds to assist people behind on their water and sewer bills, and almost $100,000 to help people who can’t pay their electricity or gas bills due to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds come through the federal CARES Act passed earlier this year in response to the pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the “Healthy At Home Energy Assistance” program Tuesday.
Robyn Mattingly, social services support director for Audubon Area Community Services, said the agency received $540,400 to assist people behind on water and wastewater bills, and $90,000 to assist people behind on electric or gas bills.
Mattingly said to qualify, people must have incomes that fall within 200% of federal poverty guidelines and must have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are separate from Audubon Area’s fall Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which began Tuesday.
To qualify for the Healthy At Home program, people must provide proof they are in arrears with their utility provider, or proof they have a payment plan with a utility or that they have received a disconnection notice.
People also have to have been directly impacted financially by the pandemic to qualify, Mattingly said
“We are not asking for documentation” of how they were impacted, Mattingly said. When applying, people only have to indicate they have lost a job, lost income or incurred an additional expense because of the pandemic, she said.
People also must provide a current utility bill and proof of income for everyone in the home. People who qualify can receive up to $500 in water or wastewater assistance, or $200 a month in energy assistance for up to $400.
Audubon Area officials extended the fall LIHEAP from last year into the spring and added a summer LIHEAP subsidy program because of the pandemic. The programs served numerous households that struggled with utility bills because of the pandemic.
During the summer program, which ran from July 1 to Oct. 30, the agency received 6,509 applications for service, Mattingly said.
“Our benefits were over $1.5 million,” paid out over the summer, Mattingly said.
People can apply for Healthy at Home Energy Assistance funds through Audubon Area’s website, www.audubon-area.com.
The agency can also be reached by calling:
Daviess County — 270-686-1662
Hancock County — 270-927-6500
Ohio County — 270-702-3674
McLean County — 270-273-3355
Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Mattingly recommended people use the website, as phone lines at the agency are regularly busy while staff assist clients.
“Our Healthy at Home ends on Dec. 11, but if we run out of funds before then, it’s going to end before then,” Mattingly said.
“There is so much need out there, Mattingly said. “We are glad we are able to provide the assistance.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.