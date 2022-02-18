Audubon Area Community Services is conducting a survey to allow the community to have input about where major needs lie.
The survey is part of a federally funded community service block grant the organization receives annually, AACS Deputy CEO Brandon Harley said.
He said AACS usually receives around $500,000 in federal grants, which will be used to help provide for community needs that might be associated with poverty and low-income.
While $500,000 may seem like a lot, Harley said programming costs are actually much higher.
To receive the funds, AACS is required to conduct a community needs assessment to understand what needs individuals are facing in the Green River region, he said. Based on the responses, those needs will be prioritized, and block grant funds will be placed into projects or programs that help address those priority needs.
In 2016, for instance, funds were used to develop the Audubon Area Community Care Clinic in Owensboro, which helps provide healthcare needs for low-income individuals, Harley said.
Funds can also be used, he said, to elevate existing programs, projects and direct client assistance, such as utility and rent assistance, food assistance, commodities and transportation.
In the past several years, Harley said affordable housing has moved to the forefront of community needs, based on survey results. That need, he said, has been heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Historically, over the past couple of years, we see people respond that have some pretty significant housing needs,” he said. “I expect to see similar gains in those areas with this year’s data.”
Additionally, he said direct client assistance needs have also increased during the pandemic, with more individuals needing emergency utility, shelter and food assistance.
The survey, which is open until March 1, is about 20 questions long and, on average, takes about seven minutes to complete.
Harley said prior to COVID-19, the survey brought in around 2,500 responses, but in the past couple of years, participation has dropped to around 800 responses.
The more participation in the survey, he said, the more accurately AACS can assess community needs.
Anyone interested in completing the survey can do so by visiting www.Audubon-Area.com and clicking “Community Needs Assessment.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
