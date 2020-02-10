Celeste Lawson recommends that any teacher interested in the outdoors apply for the Daviess County Audubon Society’s scholarship to attend the Hog Island Audubon Camp in Bremen, Maine, this summer.
Lawson, a second-trade Tamarack Elementary School teacher, was the recipient of the scholarship last summer. She has a background in science, she said, with a goal of continually exposing her students to environmental sciences, which is why she wanted to go to the week-long camp.
The camp will take place from July 12-17. The scholarship that is offered by the Audubon Society is for camp tuition and board, which is the price of $1,245. Recipients of the scholarship are responsible for getting to and from Maine, however, said Audubon Society board member Judy Adams.
Adams said the group decided last year to offer a scholarship to an area teacher, and Lawson enjoyed it so much that they wanted to provide another opportunity for a teacher.
“It is available to any teacher in a school, public or private,” Adams said. “It has to be a classroom teacher in the Green River area.”
The group wanted to offer the scholarship for an area teacher because “the idea is to encourage environmental classroom work.”
Lawson said not only is the camp a gorgeous place to visit, it’s also a great opportunity to learn a lot about current environmental issues. She said the things she learned during her week at that camp she is able to apply to her students in the classroom.
“I gained so much from just watching the (naturalists and specialists) model teaching strategies to us,” she said. “We did various bird hikes and nature walks around the island. We took a boat around the island and learned a lot about the fishing industry there, and how things are changing with global warming.”
She said it’s a wonderful opportunity for anybody who has the chance to go. The Audubon Society doesn’t have a camp like the one in Bremen, Maine, anywhere else in the U.S.
The scholarship application deadline is March 1.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
For more information on how to submit an application, contact Adams at jadams11_2008@yahoo.com.
For more information about the camp visit hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week.
