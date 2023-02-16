Audubon Area Head Start hosted a Free Laundry and Literacy Day on Wednesday for currently-enrolled families at The Laundry Room.
Turnout for the event was light, according to Joel Baker, family service specialist for Audubon.
This was the first time Audubon hosted this event, which was created to help families and to see what needs there are within the community.
“We’re going to try to offer this in other counties to see if there’s a need,” Baker said.
An event is tentatively scheduled for March in Ohio County.
Mark Anderson is the father of five children — ages nine months, 3, 5, 8 and 11 — and several attend Hager Preschool.
“I’m a low-income parent, so it’s hard to get resources like books when you’re on a limited income,” he said. “They’ve been giving away books and resources to get more books, so I figured I’d come in and take advantage.”
Anderson said he was at The Laundry Room on Tuesday when he saw the flyer for the event and decided to go back Wednesday.
“You can’t beat a kid being smart and learning how to read and getting a head start on education because it’s pretty important,” he said.
Nancy Hayes is raising four grandchildren. Two of her grandchildren are twins, and they attend Killian Child Development Center.
“The teachers passed out a flyer to us in our mailboxes,” Hayes said. “Washing laundry is very expensive, so this was a blessing.”
Hayes said there are a lot of low-income families who could use extra assistance, especially today.
If Audubon hosts the event in Daviess County again, Anderson and Hayes said they would continue using the resource.
Amanda Huff, family and community services team manager for Head Start, said activities were set up for students, and information for parents was given out relating to how they are able to help their child continue learning at home.
“We encourage families because they’re the child’s first educator,” she said.
Candice Dent, outreach coordinator for Daviess County Public Library, said DCPL wanted to sponsor the event to promote literacy.
“This is the sort of thing that we really want to get involved with inside the community,” she said. “As the library, we want to be present in anything literacy-related.”
Along with DCPL, other sponsors included United Way of the Ohio Valley, Lawton Insurance and Settle United Methodist Church.
