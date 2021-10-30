Would you recognize climate change in Kentucky if you saw it?
Former state climatologist Stuart Foster will discuss this topic at Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
The chapter will meet at 7 p.m. in the Ford Government Gallery at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St., Owensboro. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
Foster received his Ph.D. in geography from Ohio State University and joined the faculty at Western Kentucky University in 1988. He served as state climatologist from 2000 until 2021. Dr. Foster directed the development of the Kentucky Mesonet, the commonwealth's weather and climate monitoring infrastructure, from its beginning in 2006. He served as president of the American Association of State Climatologists from 2012-14. After 33 years at WKU, Dr. Foster retired at the end of June.
