Andrew Ian Berry, director of conservation for Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Clermont, will be the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Daviess County Audubon Society meeting. He will discuss the MOTUS system of electronic tagging of migratory birds. He also will discuss the forest and its golden eagle tracking program.
He has held his post since 2011. He is responsible for the research, outreach and land protection of the forest. He previously was conservation information manager at the forest.
Berry holds a master’s degree in biology-ecology, evolution and animal behavior and bachelor’s degree in natural resources conservation and management from University of Kentucky.
The chapter meets at 7 p.m. in the Wendell Ford Government Gallery in the Owensboro Science and History Museum, 122 E. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.