Audubon Area Community Services will begin offering Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services.
These services will be offered to eligible individuals and families at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines that are responsible for home energy costs directly or an undesignated portion of rent.
“The purpose of the program is to assist individuals that need help paying utilities, whether that is gas, electric or bulk fuel, like kerosene,” said Robyn Mattingly, Audubon Area Community Services social support services director.
The subsidy component will begin on Nov. 7 and end Dec. 16. The crisis component will begin on Jan. 9 and end March 31, or until funds have been expended. These services will be offered to residents in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Benefit amounts for the subsidy component will be based on household poverty level and the type of fuel used for heating.
Applicants will need to provide:
• Proof of social security numbers or permanent residence card for each member of the household
• Proof of all household member’s income from the previous month
• Most current heating bill
• Statement from the landlord if heating expenses are included in the rent
More from this section
• Statement from the utility company if participating in a pre-pay electric program
• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill
In addition to the eligibility requirements for subsidy, applicants for the crisis component must have received a past due or disconnect notice or be within four days of running out of fuel if wood, coal, propane or kerosene is used for the heat source. Crisis relief will be provided within 48 hours, or 18 hours if facing a life-threatening emergency.
“The subsidy component provides help to anyone that meets the income guidelines and brings a current, past due or disconnect bill,” Mattingly said. “We will serve them with a one-time benefit and the amount varies. For the crisis component, the household must have a past due or disconnect bill and can come back as many times as needed until they have reached the maximum benefit amount.”
During COVID-19, a spring and summer program were added, along with a water program. Mattingly said LIHEAP had historically been a seasonal service that runs through the colder months.
During November 2021 and March 2022, 7,089 households used the LIHEAP program and over $1M in benefits had been distributed.
Mattingly said Audubon anticipates an equal amount during the upcoming season.
Applications must be completed in-person in an Audubon Area local office. Online applications will not be provided. Those who need assistance to apply or an address of the respective county office can contact the local Audubon Area office in the county of residence.
LIHEAP is funded, in part, under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
For more information on LIHEAP, contact Stacey Melton at 270-686-1662 or at smelton@audubon-area.com.
