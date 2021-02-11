The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said at 7 p.m. Wednesday that power lines and poles were blocking the Audubon Parkway in Daviess County at mile marker 18.
Both directions were closed, the news release said.
Eastbound traffic was being detoured to Exit 18 to Kentucky 56.
No detour was set up for westbound traffic.
There was no vehicle involved in this incident, the report said.
Area police agencies said area roadways were still wet and slick, but not icy at the time.
