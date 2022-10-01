Participation in citizen science projects has increased in popularity since the development of data collection websites and smartphone applications such as iNaturalist, eBird and GLOBE Observer.

Dr. Jonathon Dudko, Brescia University professor, will discuss how to use iNaturalist and associated app Seek at Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.

