Participation in citizen science projects has increased in popularity since the development of data collection websites and smartphone applications such as iNaturalist, eBird and GLOBE Observer.
Dr. Jonathon Dudko, Brescia University professor, will discuss how to use iNaturalist and associated app Seek at Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
In the 14 years since its inception, iNaturalist has collected more than 115 million observations of nearly 400,000 different species of plants, animals, fungi, and protozoans from almost 2.4 million different users.
In Daviess County, college students uploading observations through iNaturalist expanded the known range of a plant species of special concern in Kentucky, oceanblue phacelia (Phacelia ranunculacea).
Dudko has taught biology at Brescia since 2020.
The program is at 7 p.m. at the Owenboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.