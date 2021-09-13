Those enjoying a bicycle ride or walk along the greenbelt in Owensboro will be able to enjoy new bird-themed banners along the route.
The banners are the result of a partnership between the Daviess County Chapter of the Audubon Society and Brescia University’s Art in Service to the Community program which is administered David Stratton, Audubon Society co-president, that originated in 2010.
“Brescia has a program that I direct called Art in Service to the community through the art department where I am a professor and I presented an idea to create some Audubon green-belt bird banners to the city parks as well as to the Audubon Society,” Stratton said Friday.
Stratton said individuals in the community were able to sponsor a banner to memorialize a loved one.
“Between 2010 and 1016 we did five bird banners across the greenbelt,” he said.
A decade in the hot Owensboro sun has taken its toll on the original banners, which showcase different birds, and it was decided to replace them.
The second of these new banners was hung by Stratton himself Friday afternoon with co-president Judy Adams. It was placed along the greenbelt, just north of Parrish Avenue.
The theme of the banner is “backyard birds.”
The Daviess County Chapter of the Audubon Society was established during the 1950s, and currently meets monthly.
Those interested in joining the society or attending a meeting are invited to do so.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
The featured topic will be about the impact if bird feeders and family interaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.