Even though Audubon Elementary School can’t have its traditional daughter/son dances this year, Kelly May wanted to provide at least some opportunity for students to be celebrated with their positive role models.
So May, the school’s family resource youth service center coordinator, and other educators developed a drive-thru alternative for these important events, the first of which will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the school.
The Daughter Date Night is a version of the daughter dance that allows Audubon Elementary School female students to bring their positive role models to make special memories, May said.
“We have been doing a daughter dance for 15 years, and the girls always really look forward to it,” she said. “Since we couldn’t have a traditional dance, we didn’t want to cancel it, and the Daughter Date Night was born.”
The front of the school will be decorated for the event and there will be a space set up for those who want to have pictures taken either with the school’s camera or their own. Families will drive up and pick up a goodie bag that contains a special treat, games and a craft keepsake.
The games are meant to be enjoyed as a family because, May said, making memories and spending time together is what the daughter/son dances are all about.
“You can buy children things, and that is one memory, but to do something with them and have experiences is also an important memory,” she said. “I want every kid to leave this school with memories. I want them to remember the time they came to school with their positive role model and enjoyed some time together.”
Included in the goodie bag is also a scavenger hunt for families to do together around town. Students who complete the scavenger hunt go into a drawing for a gift basket that includes a lot of fun activities for them to do outside.
Caleb York, Audubon’s principal, said it breaks everyone’s heart that students are missing out on typical school experiences that are so important. However, he, like other educators, still wants to provide some opportunity for families to enjoy themselves, he said.
Spending time with children is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do.
“If you want to show a kid how to spell love, it T-I-M-E,” he said. “It’s really important.”
There is also an event planned for the boys in the school to have a similar experience with their positive role models, be that mothers or female figures in their family or any influential person in their life, May said.
She said it’s important to stress that aspect because “families come in all shapes and sizes.”
More details about the son date night will be coming out in the coming weeks, she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
