Police are still searching for 21-year-old Mary Lou Eggleston, who escaped custody Thursday evening at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and reportedly stole a Daviess County Detention Center vehicle.
Jailer Art Maglinger said Friday afternoon that while authorities are still searching for Eggleston, she had not been located as of that time.
“We have been following up and try to contact people close to Mrs. Eggleston and we have been out doing follow-ups, working with local police,” Maglinger said. “Owensboro Police Department took the initial report, and they are going to be taking the criminal investigation part of it with the escape.”
Maglinger said he does not anticipate there to be a criminal element related to the escape.
“We just have to keep an open mind to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” he said. “OPD has agreed to investigate the actual escape and the theft of the vehicle.”
Eggleston had been transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, accompanied by a female deputy, following a recommendation by the jail’s 24-hour medical provider.
“Because of her medical condition, she was unrestrained at the time of this incident, and then subsequently it was reported that she had stolen one of our department transport vehicles during that incident from the hospital,” Maglinger said.
Eggleston is not believed to be armed or dangerous. She was being held on two bench warrants for failure to appear for property crimes at the time of her escape.
Maglinger said an arrest warrant was secured for the escape Thursday evening after the missing vehicle was recovered.
“We will be conducting the administrative investigation or the internal investigation, while OPD will be investigating the escape and the theft of the auto,” he said.
Maglinger said Eggleston is believed to have last been seen in the area of English Park.
It is the first time an incident of this nature has happened during his five-year tenure as jailer, he said.
