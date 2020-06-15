Automotive businesses creating 'one stop shop'

Austin Johnson opened what’s now Artisan Auto Detail on Sept. 11, 2018.
A few months later, Rolan Coleman opened Quality Fleet Services at 1730 E. 18th St.
Now, the two are combining their services at that location.
The idea, they say, is to create one-stop shopping for people who need mechanical work and having their cars cleaned and detailed.
“There’s no place else in Owensboro where you can get all this done,” Johnson said.
They said they plan on adding a line of auto accessories soon.
“I think it will be a good deal,” Coleman said.
His Facebook page says, “When it comes to servicing your light, medium or heavy-duty diesel or gas truck, fleet vehicles, RV, firetruck, ambulance or personal vehicle, we have you covered on routine maintenance, repairs, inspections and performance modifications.”
Johnson does auto cleaning and detailing, window tinting and “paintless” dent repair.
He said he’s gone from 3,000 square feet at his old location at 601 Triplett St. to 26,000 square feet at the new location.
“We’ll grow into it,” Johnson said of the increased space.
“I’ve hired two more people,” he said. “There are four of us now, including me.”
He said his business is booked “way into August now.”
The new location has 10 service bays, creating enough room for both businesses.
Johnson said he and Coleman are thinking about using a combined name that includes both business.
But for now, they’re operating each business under its own name.
