Again we have climbed the calendar to Sept. 22 and the first day of fall.
And again, I find myself in old Dave’s favorite time of the year.
No, the leaves have not yet turned and our part of the world has not yet seen Mother Nature paint her canvas of beauty, but she will, and nothing in our many art museums will be able to compete with it.
My bride and I had several nice things in common and autumn was one of them. In case I failed to remember the date, she was always quick to tell me autumn had arrived.
We were not what you would call established art critics, but our experience with the annual event put us in position to give Mother Nature straight A’s every year.
When time allowed, we spent a lot of it searching for that first hint of color and enjoyed the beauty until the canvas was completed.
And that created another wrinkle of difference. Anita enjoyed shopping, and while she didn’t waste a lot of money on something she didn’t need, she liked to look. That took us to various places out of town.
And that put me in touch with her choice of highways to travel, especially during autumn.
You see, my better half quickly decided for her own benefit that four-lane highway routes included less trees than did two-lane routes. That, she said, kept her away from fall’s beauty. And that, she added, would not be tolerated.
So, if we went to Louisville, we traveled by way of old U.S. 60 and not the Western Kentucky Parkway. And Bowling Green put us on Highway 231 and not the Natcher Parkway.
“I’m glad I married you,” she once said. “You know how to travel better than most folks.”
She didn’t say that the Sunday I took her to Pellville to see my grandmother’s old house and got totally lost in Hancock County.
And then there were those sad times — as mentioned before — when my bride developed Alzheimer’s and autumn continued to hold its dominance.
Even after the disease reached the stage where natural judgement was removed from her daily life — and during the season of fall — she would make her way to a front bedroom window, sit on the edge of bed and watch a tree she selected — a Sunset Maple — show its annual beauty.
I hope there is autumn in Heaven so she still can enjoy it with me.
