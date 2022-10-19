Top federal, state and local aviation officials will convene in Owensboro next week for the 44th Kentucky Aviation Association Conference & Exhibition.
The event, its first since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Director Tristan Durbin said he’s looking forward to the event as a learning and networking opportunity.
“There will probably be 250 to 300 aviation professionals — a lot of board members from airports across the state,” Durbin said. “Being the first time we’ve had this conference since COVID, we’re excited, not only the KAA, but the airport’s excited to be the host airport and the host community.”
An agenda for the upcoming conference was provided at Tuesday’s OWB board meeting.
After Wednesday’s registration and welcoming session, Thursday’s panels include a general session on Kentucky Aerospace featuring Sen. Rand Paul’s state director, Rob Givens, as well as Jeff Markowitz, the chief operating officer for the Lexington-based aerospace company Space Tango; a panel on “how to market your airport” that includes Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation CEO Brittany Johnson; and a panel on aviation education that includes community college officials from around the state.
Durbin will also speak at a session on “how to handle airport disasters.”
The conference will wrap up Friday with state and federal updates. The state updates will be given by Kentucky Department of Aviation Commissioner Mark Carter, KDA Deputy Commissioner Brad Schwandt and KDA Engineer Wayne Simpson. The federal updates will be provided by the Federal Aviation Administration’s southern regional administrator, Michael O’Harra, as well as Tommy Dupree, the manager of the Memphis Airports District Office.
Rep. Jonathan Dixon will provide legislative updates.
At Tuesday’s OWB board meeting, Durbin announced that Owensboro has also been selected to host KAA’s 2023 conference. The association met here for the first time in 2015.
