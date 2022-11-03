Aviation experts from CHA Consultants said Tuesday that Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport needs to update its runway protection zones, which are areas at the end of runways that are to be kept clear during takeoffs and approaches.
The CHA Consultants experts said this during a meeting about OWB’s master plan — a document that forecasts what the airport will need over the next 20 years.
Deficiencies with OWB’s runway protection zones were discovered while consultants were working on the master plan, according to Robert LaFayette, CHA aviation planning team leader.
LaFayette explained that size requirements for runway protection zones are based on an airport’s visibility requirement — a threshold from where the runway must be visible before an aircraft can land. The lower the visibility requirement, the larger the runway protection zone needs to be, he said.
LaFayette said the Federal Aviation Administration lowered the visibility requirements for OWB more than a decade ago, but the airport never increased the size of its runway protection zones.
“One of the things we discovered during the course of the master plan is: You guys have had three-quarters of a mile visibility (minimum) on runway 6-24 for quite a while. You guys are not updated,” he said. “I’m sure at the time the visibility minimums were lowered, the airport was notified. Maybe it was lost in snail mail or a number of things could have happened.”
LaFayette presented OWB officials with three options to correct the deficiencies: acquire property adjacent to the runway to expand the protected zones, raise its visibility minimum requirements, or have planes land farther down the runway. All three options would correct the deficiencies, but they all come with disadvantages, according to the consultants.
Acquiring the property would be a financial commitment, and it’s not guaranteed that negotiations with property owners would be successful, said Jose Blanco, CHA project manager.
Likewise, raising the visibility minimums to over 1 mile would potentially disrupt commercial flights and other operations during adverse-weather conditions, Blanco added.
Meanwhile, the third option of having aircraft land farther down the runway would mean that the protected zone overlaps with the taxiway. This could present safety issues if a student pilot unfamiliar with the rules inadvertently parks on the overlapping area, LaFayette said.
“If a smaller aircraft is too far up [the taxiway], there’s a considerable risk there because now you have a piston aircraft — maybe a student pilot that’s not listening — that gets to the end of the (taxiway), and you have an A320 landing over the top and you have wake turbulence that creates some kind of incident,” he said.
OWB officials did not indicate which option they will pursue to correct the deficiency. The next OWB board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 15.
