Aviation experts from CHA Consultants said Tuesday that Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport needs to update its runway protection zones, which are areas at the end of runways that are to be kept clear during takeoffs and approaches.

The CHA Consultants experts said this during a meeting about OWB’s master plan — a document that forecasts what the airport will need over the next 20 years.

