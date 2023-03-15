Awards were presented Saturday for the Owensboro Art Guild’s 61st annual Juried Exhibition during a reception for the artists at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
Stephanie Kinney of Owensboro won the “Best in Show” award for “Drawing Near,” a work in acrylic and plaster.
Michael Nichols of Evansville won first place for “Scale,” an airbrushed buon fresco painting.
Leslie Nichols of Evansville received the second-place award for “Mary Kate (Goldman 1906),” typewritten words on paper, while Rob Millard-Mendez of Evansville won third place for “Perils of Transparency.”
Additionally, six honorable mentions were distributed to Michael Nichols, Bob Zasadny, Darin Evans, Leslie Nichols, Larry Simpson and Rocky Cecil.
The exhibition will remain on view at the museum through May 12.
Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free, though donations of $3 for adults and $2 for children are encouraged. For more information, visit omfa.us.
