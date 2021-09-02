There was a time, more than 20 years ago, when for one week a year, Owensboro was the B movie capital of the world.
It was here where Hollywood met Mardi Gras each fall at Terry Woodward’s WaxWorks/VideoWorks trade show at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
Woodward launched the trade show in 1981 with a handful of record-company representatives staffing booths to discuss their products with WaxWorks buyers.
Then, the video boom hit in the mid-’80s, and the show rapidly grew into a place where video store owners from small towns across the country got autographs from and posed for pictures with B-movie stars and Playboy Playmates.
The lineup through the years included rock legend “Little Richard” Penniman, former child star George “Spanky” McFarland of the “Our Gang” comedies, actor Jon Voight and country singer Vince Gill.
The peak year came in 1993 when 2,100 people showed up from more than 25 states.
It finally came to an end with the 2001 show.
Most of the B-movie stars, who gained popularity during the video boom, are forgotten now.
But they still brought glitz and glamor to the show back then.
In 1986, video store operators, pushing shopping carts through the aisles, bought $1.5 million worth of videos in one day.
Just a few years later, most waited until they got back home to order what they wanted.
In 1991, action movie producer-star David Heavener talked about trying to raise money to establish a movie studio in the Owensboro area.
It never happened.
But it was fun to dream.
That year, Republic Pictures featured costumed saloon girls at its Showdown Saloon.
A ‘’Bubble Blizzard’’ filled the air with soap bubbles for ‘’Soap Dish.’’
‘’City Slickers’’ had people in western costumes cooking up chili for a long line of people waiting to pitch washers to win cowboy hats.
That was in an era when people rented video cassettes rather than bought them.
And it seemed like every gas station and laundromat had a video rental section.
WaxWorks/VideoWorks boasted that its trade show in Owensboro was the largest video distributor show in America.
By the mid-’90s, it was the only one.
In 1995 you could step over an eight-foot Burmese python advertising “Congo,” pet an alligator, have your picture made sitting on a bench with a “Forrest Gump” look-alike, watch a live martial arts show promoting “Mortal Kombat” and collect autographs from Playboy Playmates, wrestlers and actors.
Two years later, a woman handing out apples for “Snow White: A Tale of Terror” assured people who shied away that “they’re not poisonous.”
But the people at the A-Pix booth gave no such assurances for their cherry-flavored “bloodsickles,” which promoted the horror film “Jack Frost.”
Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Rug Rats Chuckie and Tommy, and Cabbage Patch Norma roamed the aisle.
A life-sized Darth Vader with flashing red lights on its chest stood in a corner.
It was a glorious era, but after two decades of fun, it ended, as all things do.
