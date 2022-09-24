In June, Sherry Baber retired as director of Hager Preschool after 43 years in education — but she didn’t stay retired for long.
Baber took the helm of the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro on Sept. 7, with the beginning of school and the fast-approaching holidays marking the busiest time of the year for the charitable organization.
Goodfellows Club board chair Stacy Edds-Ellis said Baber’s background made her perfect for the position.
“Ms. Baber’s background, coupled with her heart for our organization, will provide tremendous support toward fulfilling our mission,” Edds-Ellis said.
“I just retired, but it’s part-time, so it’s a good opportunity,” Baber added. “Plus, I know the good that Goodfellows does.”
Indeed, Baber is a former Goodfellows board member who also served a stint as president “many years ago” — which helped prepare her to hit the ground running, she said.
Along with a 50/50 raffle, Baber is also preparing for the Goodfellows’ Christmas Party, the annual event where needy children are treated to festivities and gifts. The party usually draws around 1,000 kids, but only saw 300-400 last year, Baber said.
In an attempt to boost the numbers back to historical norms, this year’s party will be held on a Friday evening earlier in December, rather than the usual Saturday before Christmas, she said.
Like with most charities, inflation and a sluggish economy is taking a toll on how much help Goodfellows can offer needy families.
“We try to maintain costs, but you do go through spells like this year when everything goes up significantly,” Baber said. “But we still serve a lot of children and are fortunate to be able to do that.”
Other than handling the scheduled events, Baber said her main goal as executive director is getting younger volunteers to become involved with Goodfellows, which began in 1916.
The fact that 100% of donations go to children should be appealing to both volunteers and donors, said Baber, whose position is funded through a three-year grant from the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
The club works directly with local school systems’ Family Resource Centers to meet the needs of more than 2,000 students with gifts valued at over $100,000 annually, according to the organization.
