GOODFELLOWS

Sherry Baber is the new executive director of the Goodfellows Club.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

In June, Sherry Baber retired as director of Hager Preschool after 43 years in education — but she didn’t stay retired for long.

Baber took the helm of the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro on Sept. 7, with the beginning of school and the fast-approaching holidays marking the busiest time of the year for the charitable organization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.