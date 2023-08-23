The Owensboro Fire Department will dedicate its new Safe Haven Baby Box at 11 a.m. Saturday during a ceremony at Fire Station 1 on West Ninth Street.
A baby box is a device that allows a person to surrender a baby anonymously at a fire station, where firefighters and emergency responders will immediately be alerted to the presence of the infant.
The event will include comments from OFD officials and the executive director of Right to Life of Owensboro, and a blessing of the box will be performed by the fire department chaplain.
The founder of Safe Haven Baby Box, Monica Kelsey, will also be on hand to discuss the history of the boxes.
The device allows a person to place the infant inside the “box,” which is actually a steel exterior door that opens up into a transparent receptacle that can be opened inside the fire station.
The exterior door locks once it is closed with the infant inside. A silent alarm will alert firefighters the box has been used, and a second alert will be received at the city-county 911 dispatch center. The box had to undergo testing, and firefighters had to receive training, before the box could be put into operation.
The funds for the $15,000 box were raised by the Owensboro Right to Life chapter.
“The idea came to me a year and a half ago,” said Stacey Davis, executive director of the local Right to Life Chapter. “We were able to go through what used to be a window at Fire Station 1.”
There are more than 130 baby boxes across the country. In Bowling Green, the baby box at a city fire station was recently used for the second time.
“It’s not if it happens, it’s when,” Davis said.
Once removed from the box, the infant will be taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. From there, the infant can be put up for adoption or placed with a foster family through the state, Davis said.
“I have had several people who have reached out, (asking), ‘Is there a list?,’ ” Davis said.
The box at Station 1 underwent a week of testing, and firefighters received training before the box was deemed ready to be used by the public, Davis said.
The group raised funds for over a year to purchase the box.
“We raised funds for a full calendar year,” Davis said.
The process of raising the funds, purchasing, installing and testing the box “took a full year to a year and a half to see through to completion,” Davis said. “We are just grateful for the community support to make this happen.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
