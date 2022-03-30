This afternoon will find me crawling around my house, pillows strapped to my knees, scanning for baby hazards. Eye-poking, choking, dropped blood pressure pills-type baby hazards.
I’m kind of looking forward to it.
Standing in the sunshine a couple of weeks ago, all toasty and full of love for everything that lives, I decided to invite my siblings, nieces and nephews to Easter brunch. It has to be brunch because that implies a certain casualness that befits my little house, and I also have a new piece of furniture to show off.
Well, not new, incredibly old, in fact, but one of the deciding factors in its purchase was this: The shop owner ran his hand over the beautiful patina of the court cupboard, gliding his hand in gentle circles like he was stroking a cat, and asked me to imagine a ham, right there, for my next party, punctuated with a soulful, “Oh, Greta!”
I haven’t been able to get that ham out of my mind.
So, I will have ham, and other things, and two little boys will be here crawling around and exploring, and thus the safari later today.
Before Easter Sunday I will purchase a baby gate because my stairs are an attractive nuisance. There will be a trip to a toy department for balls and stacky toys and maybe a boo-boo bunny or two. Because I just know there will be a boo-boo.
I am counting on the parents being exhausted so I can hog the babies. It was easier when I was just an aunt, but now that I have moved up a generation, there are more relatives to elbow aside, even though it is so unseemly to push and shove your way to an infant, specially on a religious holiday.
There was a time when I could throw together a party in mere hours. At 10 in the morning I would stand in the middle of the most awful mess in my house, furniture askew, clutter everywhere, and by 7 p.m. I am lighting candles and wafting — wafting, I tell you — between guests, everyone’s glass tinkling, food arrayed, the perfect music selected.
I move so much more slowly now, and it takes days, weeks to get things together. Maybe it is just the luxury of time, how chores expand to fill the time allotted. Or maybe it is COVID-19, not that I had it. I didn’t. But I spent two long years penciling in things like taking a shower and rinsing out my coffee cup.
But right now the thing bothering me is choking hazards. It was a thing in my family. I think we must all have abnormally small gullets because, from our very earliest days, we were either choking or being warned not to choke. I am so suggestible, I can choke on my own saliva. So the idea of a stray button or bead within a child’s reach keeps me up at night.
I have a friend who worries about electrocution. Even now, she has child-proof plugs in her outlets. My mother, in addition to choke warnings, spent half of the year yelling out the back door to put something on our heads. My sister just wanted her children to be clean and smell good. Which she managed, and I don’t know how.
I’ll be interested to see what all I find on my scavenger hunt today. It has been years since little visitors have come over, so they might put things in their mouths. I am thinking of them, of course, but I am thinking of myself, too. Please let me appear to be a safe harbor to dock your baby. I’m practically as safe as you are. And I know for a fact he has already eaten dog food.
I KNOW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.