Owensboro Public Schools began the 2023-24 academic year Wednesday, and students at Foust Elementary School received a big welcome as they entered the building.
Community members lined the sidewalks of the school to say hello to car and bus riders as students arrived for the first day of school.
“We invite community partners to come to Foust every year so that they can motivate our kids to get excited,” said Jennifer Poole, Foust family resource coordinator.
Poole said school leaders want the students the know they have people in their corners aside from their families.
“It makes them happy and excited for the school year,” she said.
Some students were adjusting to the routine of going to school for the first time while others were returning to the halls. Poole said she is able to see the shift in attitude after they arrive.
“I see a lot of kids who may be tired or missing their parents, but once they walk up and feel the energy from all of our community partners and families that are here, they get excited,” she said. “They smile and are ready to start their first day of school.”
“The community is a huge part of who we are,” Foust Principal Beth Blandford said. “We need all the resources we can get to make our school successful.”
Poole and Blandford said they are excited about the school year.
“We want to ease the students’ apprehension and have a successful start,” Blandford said. “We’re a big family at Foust.”
Blandford said one of the goals the school has this year is to keep pushing, but encouraging, students to do their best.
“We want to keep moving the mark for students as they grow,” she said.
Anita Burnette, interim superintendent for OPS, said the first day back went well throughout the district.
“You plan for hiccups, but so far there’s been a lot of laughter and everything has been going smoothly,” she said. “It’s been a typical first day.”
Burnette said students and staff were working on getting set up during the first day.
“We were able to hand out devices to our middle and high school students (on Wednesday),” she said. “Typically we aren’t ready to do that on the first day.”
The energy that filled OPS schools was positive, Burnette said.
“There’s just nothing quite like it,” she said. “We want students in school and for connections to be made.
“It’s all about the relationships.”
