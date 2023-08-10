The gym at Daviess County Middle School was packed Wednesday as students began their first full school year in the new building.
Teachers, staff and administrators at DCMS helped get the students excited for the academic year with a pep rally to start the morning.
“We began the pep rally last year, and it’s great to see all the kids singing and playing games,” DCMS Principal Kelly Skeens said.
Skeens said the energy for the pep rally continued throughout the day and will hopefully set the tone for how the rest of the year will proceed.
“It was wonderful to have the kids in the gym,” she said. “We had a smooth start to the year.”
Skeens said she wants students to be excited to come to school every day.
“Our goal this year is to continue our academic success,” she said. “We’re one of the top schools in the state, and we want to build on that.”
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said the district is taking charge in believing the students can achieve at high levels.
“This year we are focusing on multi-tiered system of supports, co-teaching and the state assessments everyone takes in the spring,” he said.
DCPS saw 10,354 students on the first day.
“We look at enrollment numbers as the students attend school,” he said. “We were four students short on the first day.”
Robbins said the district, like many, continues to face a teacher and bus driver shortage.
“We’re still recruiting for bus drivers, and we don’t see that need changing in the near future,” he said. “We’re offering full benefits for 25 hours a week.”
Overall, Robbins, who visited eight out of the 20 schools Wednesday, said the first day back went smoothly and was an “exceptional” day.
