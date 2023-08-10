The Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus saw heavy foot traffic and a bunch of young faces inside the building Wednesday morning for the first day of school for Owensboro Catholic Schools.
While the fourth graders were entering a new environment, it was also Wendy Kenny’s inaugural day overseeing the students and staff as the school’s new principal.
Even at 6:45 a.m. — just 15 minutes before opening the doors — Kenny’s excitement to welcome everybody was apparent.
“It is so great to have the kids back in the building and just being with their friends and being able to sit together,” said Kenny, who is also thrilled to be past most COVID restrictions. “We know how tough that was emotionally and socially for the kids.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be back to the sense of normalcy.”
Kenny previously worked in Catholic schools while residing in Florida and was happy to have an opportunity to reenter a private, religious-based school setting after having recently worked in another district in the commonwealth.
“I’m thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had in Kentucky, but this just felt like a natural progression for me to get back to my faith and get back to sharing that faith with the children,” Kenny said.
Kenny feels the students also share her first-day energy.
“I think the kids are always so excited to come, so I always love seeing their faces on the first day of school,” she said. “They’ve been home all summer, so they’re ready to go back and see their friends and meet their new teachers.
“It’s always a very exciting day for the kids.”
Carrie Howard, fifth-grade teacher, had her room decorated with characters from Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” — which has a theme she believes offers a good message for her students to keep in mind year-round.
“Charlie Brown always gets faced with hardships that he never quits,” Howard said, “and even when he does, his friends back him up.
“(For) a fifth-grade level, … they can see his adversity and how he stands up for himself.”
Encouraging students to make new friends is one of Howard’s immediate focuses.
“We’re going to take the first couple days to get to know each other and build those relationships that are going to help us through the year,” Howard said.
“I think that relationship piece is key,” Kenny said. “I think it’s key with the staff members, I think it’s key with the students — so I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone and having a great year.
“Overall, for the whole year, I want this to be a safe (and) loving environment for them, and I want them to be excited to be here.”
Tracy Conkright, OCS’ chief education officer, said the students and staff transitioning back into another school year went off without issue.
“Each of our four schools had a smooth start to their day,” she said. “Students arrived with smiles and excitement.”
Conkright, who previously served as the principal for the 4-6 Campus for 25 years, said she spent most of her day visiting each of the schools and checking in with the district’s four new principals.
Though her title has changed, Conkright said “(the) first day of school is still exciting no matter what position you are in. You never get tired of seeing all those sweet, smiling faces.”
David Kessler, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Owensboro, which includes OCS, said he’s looking forward to seeing the new administrative leadership at all the campuses collaborating with one another.
“I think we’re going to see some really good continuity from K-12, of all of them working together,” he said. “That’s a really exciting part of the upcoming school year.
“I think it’s a real exciting time for Catholic schools here in Owensboro, just from having the opportunity to work together moving forward.”
