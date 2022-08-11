Wednesday was opening day of the 2022-23 school year for Owensboro Public Schools students.
And for those returning to Cravens Elementary School, they were not only greeted by Owensboro Fire Department firefighters welcoming them back, but also by a $13.25 million newly-renovated facility.
Cravens students are starting the year with a new gymnasium, a new performance arts room and other improvements such as new flooring throughout.
Principal Cortney Inklebarger, who’s starting her ninth year at Cravens and leads a staff of 70, said the entire student body was never before able to assemble together.
But with the addition of a larger gym, it now gives them that opportunity to celebrate the first day as one.
“We’re looking most forward to having all of our kids and staff together as a family for the first time and kick the day off that way,” she said. “But then students just seeing their renovated classrooms; our returning students have seen the process as it has gone along, but it will be exciting for them to see everything finished.”
Cravens, which opened during the 1957-58 school year, is still having final touches done to the exterior, but the interior received the green light for students to return.
“Our maintenance, facility guys and contractors have been working pretty much 24-hour days for the last week or two to make sure everything was done and ready to go,” said Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.
Kindergarten teacher Kristen Linn, who is entering her ninth year at Cravens, said she is excited for the students to have a school that will now fit their educational needs.
“It’s great to see how far we’ve come and how much we’re trying to make things better for our students and to help them be successful,” Linn said. “We want to open back up to the community; this is a community school, and we’re here to serve them and their kids.”
For fifth-grade teacher Whitney Burns, this is her first year teaching at Cravens, but she was familiar with the school from doing undergraduate work there.
Burns, who worked as a teacher in Henderson last year, said returning to some normalcy after two years of COVID-19 should benefit students in the new year.
“Being in-person is definitely better for students than being virtual,” she said. “You don’t have to worry about home issues or internet issues.”
Since 2013, OPS enrollment has increased by more than 1,000 students, climbing to more than 5,000.
At Newton Parrish Elementary School, Kentucky Wesleyan College football players and coaches were there to celebrate opening day with students.
Kiesha Arnold, Newton Parrish family resource coordinator, said having the KWC football team there was about “looking for a way to make it fun and energizing the students” to open the year.
“The first day has been great, the kids are excited, full of smiles and happy to see friends,” Arnold said. “We’re hoping to do more partnerships with KWC.”
John David Sandefur, OPS chief finance officer, said one of the main challenges to a new school year is communicating to families which school district — city or county — applies to them.
“Sometimes they get confused on what district they’re in or who to listen to, especially if they’re new to the area,” Sandefur said.
And in the beginning, Sandefur added that fixing any transportation snags also takes a few days to iron out.
“We try to have a little extra grace in getting to our stops on time because everybody is learning,” he said.
Masks remain optional for students this year, and the school system is no longer conducting contact tracing.
If a student is feeling ill, Sandefur said it’s best that a physician be consulted.
“The advice is contact your doctor and do as your doctor directs,” he said. “We’re still doing our extra cleaning and keeping everything is sanitary as possible. …We’re back to hopefully normal.”
