Owensboro Catholic Schools welcomed students Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said student drop-offs at all the schools went smoothly despite the busing situation created when Daviess County Public Schools announced Tuesday night that it would not open the school year Wednesday due to transportation issues.
OCS uses the same transportation department as DCPS.
“There was more traffic than normal because of the bus situation with DCPS,” Osborne said. “But typically on the first day, it’s going to take a few more minutes than it will a week from now because families want pictures of their children and things like that.”
Osborne said the transportation issue didn’t cause any major problems.
“During COVID-19, we had times where DCPS would not be in session and we would be, so we learned how to adjust on the fly,” he said. “We just asked families to make accommodation.”
Olivia Schilke, principal at Owensboro Catholic Middle School, said drop-offs went exceedingly well.
“Being able to stand outside and interact with our kids and families is the best start to my day,” she said.
A couple of hours into the school day, Osborne said everything was running smoothly and no issues had been reported.
“We are so far, so good,” he said mid-morning. “The kids are excited about meeting their new classmates and teachers and to learn about the school year.”
Schilke said everything at the middle school was going very well and that staff and students were excited to be at school and able to interact with each other.
Osborne said OCS is continuing to focus on providing the best faith-based education it can.
“We want to enhance students’ understanding of their Catholic faith and welcome others of different faiths and teaching about what it means to be a good human,” he said. “We are looking forward to the year overall — without any disruptions like the last few years.”
Schilke is looking forward to new programs and initiatives that will be beginning at the middle school and throughout OCS.
“I am especially looking forward to the implementation of new technology and the whole child approach we are taking when it comes to our students and their education,” she said.
Schilke said the staff at OCMS is proud to serve the OCS community and enrich the lives of students with a faith-based education.
“God has blessed us abundantly,” she said, “and we feel honored to have the opportunity to give back to those who have been entrusted with our care.”
Gates Settle, principal at Owensboro Catholic High School, said he is excited about being able to start back in a normal routine.
“It’s the first time these seniors have started a year with no mask since their freshman year,” he said. “The start of school is always an exciting time, but I think even more so this year because there are no restrictions in place. We’re just back to normal.”
The parking lot at OCHS is still being worked on, but Settle said he is pleased that students will not have to park across the street at the Owensboro SportsCenter.
“We’re going to be able to have all of our people on campus,” he said. “This has been a concern of mine since I started here 12 years ago, having kids crossing Parrish Avenue. Just being able to have them here is a really big safety feature for us.”
This is Settle’s last year as principal at OCHS.
“It’s kind of mixed feelings,” he said. “I am excited as I’ve ever been to start a year, and I know the kids are excited. There’s no way to describe the feeling of coming back.”
