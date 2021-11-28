Amanda Hirtz’ favorite quality about the Owensboro Innovation Middle School youth service center advisory council is the fact that its members are heavily involved in the school.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services created family resource and youth service centers after 1990 as school-based centers aimed at helping at-risk students succeed by taking care of what CHFS describes as “noncognitive barriers to learning.”
Since their inception every family resource and youth service center, often referred to as FRYSCs, has been managed and supported by an advisory council made up of volunteers, parents, educators, and coordinators of the centers.
Family resource centers exist to provide support for elementary schools, and middle and high schools have youth service centers to provide those extra services.
Youth service centers also have a student representative on their advisory councils.
“Our council is very much in the know as to what’s going on in our school, and they help us with programming,” said Hirtz, iMiddle YSC coordinator.
Heather McCarty, regional program manager for FRYSCs for Region 2, said the foundation of successful centers is their advisory councils.
By law, one-third of the advisory councils have to be parent representatives, and one-third of its members have to be school representatives. The remainder of council members are community members. YSC advisory councils also must have a minimum of two students as voting members.
Councils must meet five times a year, and typically that means every other month, McCarty said.
Advisory councils plan the activities of the centers they represent, they look at needs assessments, review the center’s budget, and they have oversight of each center’s program implementation and operations, McCarty said.
“They help guide the (FRYSC) coordinator and the center, and they help to plan programs to help meet the needs within that community,” she said. “They also can look at the evaluation of activities or achievement outcomes and effectiveness.”
When an advisory council is involved, coordinators are able to help the centers thrive and fulfill their mission, she said.
Caleb York, Daviess County Public Schools support coordinator, said the point of meeting and continuing to assess FRYSCs is to ensure they are in touch with the needs and resources, and ensuring that schools are able to impact families and kids.
“That’s how those voices come together to make sure we are on the right track,” he said.
A difficult thing facing advisory councils lately is finding volunteers to serve on them, York said.
Typically a coordinator, or school representatives, will ask an engaged parent if they are interested in serving. Community members can be more difficult to recruit, York said.
Even with those difficulties, FRYSCs and their councils continue to thrive and work to meet the center missions.
“I’m always impressed by the way our families and community members step up to be able to work with us as we try to influence our kids and our families to help them become the best versions of themselves,” York said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.