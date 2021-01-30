Claude Bacon, vice chairman of the board at the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been appointed to the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s board of directors.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said having a seat on the state board is a big deal for Owensboro.
“With the devastating results of COVID-19, this is a significant moment in the history of Kentucky travel,” he said. “I have been impressed with Claude’s vision, passion and dedication. He will play a critical role in leading our industry out of the pandemic. I’m excited for what the future holds.”
Hank Phillips, KTIA’s president and CEO, said, “In 2020, Kentucky’s travel and tourism industry was rocked to its core by the economic impact of the pandemic. As the association that represents and serves the industry, KTIA was challenged to step up and assist our members in weathering the storm of shutdowns and travel restrictions, mounting aggressive non-stop advocacy for long-delayed relief, and assisting member companies one-on-one to deal with their difficulties.”
He said, “The storm continues in 2021, but so too will opportunities to begin the industry’s recovery. KTIA, with our strong volunteer leadership, will continue to assist the industry in meeting the challenges and to seize on every opportunity to rebound and recover.”
Bacon is vice president of administration, sales and ecommerce for Owensboro-based LinGate Hospitality.
Since 1986, LinGate has developed and/or acquired and/or managed more than 50 hotel properties, including 25 ground-up developments in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Brands include Marriott, Hilton and IHG.
LinGate operates the Holiday Inn and Courtyard Suites by Marriott in Owensboro.
Bacon said, “At such a critical time in our industry, I am honored to serve and support tourism in Kentucky. Tourism is critically important to our Kentucky economy. Visitors spent nearly $8 billion in 2019, which generated $11.8 billion in total business sales, including indirect and induced impacts. To be a part of the recovery and solution is a task that I take quite seriously.”
Keither Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
