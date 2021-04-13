Friday After 5 will answer the question, “Who let the dogs out?” when it kicks off its 25th season on May 21.
The Baha Men, who scored with that Grammy-winning earworm in 2000, will take the stage at the Ruoff Mortgage Party Pier on opening night to kick off Owensboro’s “Mile of Music.”
“We are so excited and honored to have the Baha Men come all the way to Owensboro to perform at Friday After 5, marking this monumental night.” Francine Marseille, Friday After 5’s executive director, said Monday.
She said, “They will bring such great energy to our riverfront for opening night. Trust me when I say, kids of all ages who are eager to see them live might just relive a fun youthful memory or two.”
Marseille said, “After a year of Friday After 5 being shut down due to the pandemic, the Baha Men are expected to shake things up, bringing a little of that Caribbean flair to Owensboro.”
The Bahamian roots reggae band formed in New Providence, Bahamas, in 1977, as High Voltage, initially playing disco and funk.
It took awhile, but 2000 was the band’s year.
“Who Let The Dogs Out?” topped charts in several countries and became popular in the United States at sporting events.
It earned the band a Grammy in 2001 for Best Dance Recording, a Billboard Music Award for World Music Artist of the Year and World Music Album of the Year and a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for Favorite Song.
In 2002, the Baha Men won another Kids’ Choice Award for favorite band.
Their song has been featured in several movies.
The Friday After 5 website says the rest of the opening night lineup will feature the Gaslight Boys in the Atmos Courtyard, Hayley Payne on the Holiday Inn Riverfront Stage, The Underdogs on the Romain Subaru Overlook and Aaron Goodvin on the Patio Stage.
DJ Shay will be featured at the AfterParty.
“Friday After 5 is the perfect appetizer for a weekend in Owensboro,” Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said of the event.
He said, “It gets you excited to try all of the wonderful things Owensboro offers and leaves you wanting more which Owensboro can deliver. It’s both an amenity and a featured attraction.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
