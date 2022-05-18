Republican Gary Baker won Hancock County’s 4th District Magistrate race Tuesday over incumbent Loren Newton, securing the four-year term, as he won’t face Democratic opposition in the fall.
Baker said he was happy with voter turnout and is looking forward to serving.
“I’m excited to be the magistrate down here in district four, and I am excited to continue to do great service for everyone who lives out here in district four,” Baker said. “I want to continue to make our district great.”
Newton said he was “very disappointed” in the outcome.
In the Democratic primary for first district magistrate, John Garner secured the nomination with a win over Darrell D. Wall.
Garner will face Republican Roy White in the general election.
