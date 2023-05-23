Josh Steeley and his family will be opening Baker’s Dozen, a new bakery, at 5 a.m. Friday in the former Pizza Hut location at 1331 Frederica St.
“It will be a family run bakery,” he said. “My wife, my brother, my mother and my stepfather will be working with me. We’ve all worked in bakeries before.”
Steeley said, “We’ll have 40 types of donuts, cakes, cake pops, muffins, bread, pastries, cookie dough and cookies.”
Cookies and donuts can have images on them, he said.
“We’re pretty excited,” Steeley said.
Hours will be 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
Steeley said he had a heart transplant in 2020 during COVID.
“It was a scary time,” he said. “We didn’t know what to expect” from the pandemic.
Steeley said he had to wait two years for the transplant and some days couldn’t even get out of bed.
“I went from working 40 to 50 hours a week to not being able to work,” he said.
Steeley said he’s still not back to 100%, but he’s excited to be able to get back to work.
The bakery will offer carry-out and drive-through service.
And orders over a certain price — still to be determined — will be delivered.
Baker’s Dozen donuts will also be available at the Shell Station at 3147 Kentucky 144, Steeley said.
He said he and his wife, Alyssa, have three children — Mason, 11; Addison, 9; and Ellis, 4 — who will be helping out when they’re older.
His brother, Jacob Steeley; his mother, Kim Steeley; and his stepfather, Steve Watkins, will be helping out now.
Messenger-Inquirer records show that that location was a service station starting in 1946.
In 1979, it was a used car lot.
It was home to a real estate office from 1980 to 1987, when it became a retail location.
Pizza Hut moved in in 1989 and closed in August 2022.
