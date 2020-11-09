The old Anthenian Spa & Racquet Club, 650 Chuck Gray Court, is getting new life.
Kimberly Montgomery is moving her Balance Health + Body into the 25,000-square-foot facility around March 1.
That’s a big step up from the 1,700 square feet at her current location — the Likens Building at 1700 Frederica St.
“That’s 20 times the space I have now,” she said Wednesday.
Montgomery said, “I’m kinda dating the building. I’m leasing with plans to buy it.”
She plans to turn the property into a fitness mall of sorts with a variety of classes and other activities.
Montgomery plans to add racquetball, pickleball and squash for adults and basketball and four square for children.
There will be a massage therapist and a manicurist and mental and physical wellness services.
And environmental programs will be added to help reduce single-use plastics.
Montgomery will also offer child care for people taking classes or working out.
All that’s in addition to what Balance Health already offers — spin classes, bounce workouts on mini-trampolines, TRX workouts, kettlebell cross-training, Pilates and yoga.
She also plans to have drip coffee and herbal tea available.
Montgomery launched her fitness business four years ago after she and her husband moved to Owensboro from Savannah, Georgia, where she was a corporate sales manager for three hotels.
“This is not just another gym,” she said.
Montgomery said she keeps classes small — eight to 10 people — to give more attention to each person as well as to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
She refers to herself as the business’ ”wellness concierge.”
Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Montgomery said.
She said when she got a call asking if she was interested in the 25,000-square-foot building, “I laughed and said ‘No way’.”
But after thinking about it and touring the building, Montgomery said, she decided that it was just right for her business.
The building has been a fitness center for nearly 40 years.
The Athenian Spa, which was then located in the nearby Sherwood Plaza, moved to the Chuck Gray Court location in February 1981.
The Family YMCA leased it — and its six racquetball courts, weight rooms, aerobics room, small pool and locker rooms — in 1997 as an adults-only facility.
They bought the property in 2008 and sold it a decade later to Theklas Rentals LLC.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
