It was about two months ago when I noticed a slight loss of balance in my various movements. I swayed to the left, leaned forward more than intended and avoided leaning backward altogether.
I was told by a couple of friends that the problem might be the result of a possible ear problem. That was good to hear. Getting my ears fixed would be a lot cheaper than buying a new balance system.
Just kidding.
As it turned out, there was nothing to kid about.
Last Saturday evening, while visiting with friends at the Briarpatch Restaurant, I noticed my balance problem was growing worse. My left movements were more exaggerated than a NASCAR driver rounding a curve at 200 miles an hour.
Back on my favorite stool, I decided it was time for me to end my entertainment and head out for my Lydia Dive home.
Bad planning, indeed.
With my left leg being targeted by the balance problem, I literally fell from the stool and crashed downward in a fashion similar to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War ll.
And the result of that was a left-side rib smashing and an unfair attack on an already bad back.
Add all of that to a pair of aching and unrepairable shoulders, and I hurt more than a service station out of gasoline. And for those of you who don’t know, and probably don’t care, my two arthritic hands are homes to my only two typing fingers.
By the way, should you fall off the Empire State Building and break every rib in your body, don’t bother going for medical assistance. I’ve been told that mishap has been removed from the medical profession’s care list.
Too bad. Maybe they should take idle promises away from politicians and take professional football broadcasters out of the broadcast booth and make football referees out of them.
• Whatever happened to this world we once called wonderful, with mostly wonderful people and a wonderful future?
Why can’t our leaders take what they have to work with — financing and revamped common sense — and make the most of it?
Our political system is not something we can be overly proud of, and our last general election hit a stumbling block unheard of in American electoral races.
A deadly succession of viruses has been met with a successful medical challenge by some others who reject the ideas being told by higher-ups.
And that is their prerogative.
Mother Nature has hit us with what can be a devastating climate change problem, a solution for which could be a long way off.
Maybe we can get it all straightened out — maybe.
