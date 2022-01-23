The bald eagle, America’s favorite bird of prey, has reportedly been seen flying around the Spottsville area.

While the bald eagle, the national bird of the United States since 1782, was once endangered, they are becoming more common in the Bluegrass State.

“Seeing a bald eagle in Kentucky isn’t as uncommon as it used to be, but it’s still exciting,” said Kevin Kelly, Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources chief communications officer.

Kelly said more nests are found by KDFWR each year, with species now nesting in most of the state’s counties.

“Eagle nests are more numerous in western Kentucky but increasingly common in central and eastern Kentucky,” he said.

Lisa Hoffman, park naturalist at John James Audubon State Park in Henderson, said one of the most important contributing factors regarding where an eagle will nest has to do with the availability of food.

“In general, they are looking for a fairly large body of water,” Hoffman said. “Their primary food source is fish; they also take small mammals. It is a wide prey base is what they are looking for, with lots of diversity.”

Hoffman said that while she does not know exactly where the eagles would be in Spottsville, there is an eagle’s nest at Audubon State Park, which is less than 10 miles from the town.

“We actually have an eagle nest in our Audubon wetlands area, so we do occasionally see a bald eagle in the park area, simply because they are nesting right here,” she said.

Kelly said KDFWR does not release the locations of eagle’s nests for the protection of the birds and the privacy of the landowners.

While bald eagles will look for any body of water they can hunt in, Hoffman said the birds prefer shallow bodies of water so they can hunt more easily.

“If they are going after waterfowl, which they often do, if the waterfowl is able to dive underwater, shallow water prevents them from getting away,” she said.

In addition to a body of water for a food source, Hoffman said bald eagles will typically search for tall trees to build their nests in.

“They like to get a good view of what is around them and preferably that tall tree is going to be away from human development as much as possible,” she said.

According to KDFWR, the agency monitored the state’s bald eagle population through aerial studies and ground surveys of all known nests between 1986 and 2019. Kentucky’s bald eagle population grew at a rapid pace, with the number of occupied bald eagle territories increasing by more than 400% from 43 in 2006 to 187 in 2019.

