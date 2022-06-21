Mike Ballard estimates that his Ballard Construction Custom Homes Inc. has built more than 300 homes across western Kentucky in the past 30 years.
And now, he’s building one of his biggest homes — at no charge.
Ballard is building the home for the Empowerment Academy at 1606 Ohio St. — near English Park.
“It’s going to be 9,460 square feet,” he said. “It was going to be 10,000 square feet, but planning and zoning wouldn’t let me have the fire escape on the public easement.”
Ballard said, “I’m building it for free. Some people say I’m crazy, but it’s something I want to do.”
The project will cost more than $800,000, he said.
“But I’m getting help,” Ballard said. “I’m getting the concrete for 50% off, the footers were poured for free. And three teams of my Amish workers donated a day-and-a-half of labor.”
The cost of the project includes a lot more than the construction that Ballard is donating.
Ballard said a cookout is planned for noon to dark on July 15 in English Park.
And tours of the new building will be available, he said.
Siding is being put on this week, Ballard said, but there’s still a lot of work to do.
“I hope they can move in this year,” he said.
The Empowerment Academy will provide homes for 27 area high school students who are in need of permanent and safe housing.
Trooper Corey King, a board member, said in April, “We are seeing the biggest need of 18 year olds that are still in school that are homeless. You probably wonder why 18? Believe it or not, there are parents that will kick their kids out, or maybe they fall on misfortunes and they find themselves couch hopping from location to location.
“Some of the numbers that we are getting, whether it be 14 on up to 18, we are seeing the numbers of homeless students anywhere between a couple hundred anywhere to 400. I have heard as much as 400 in the county.”
Students will be fully vetted before being accepted into the program, both to ensure the safety of the other students living at the Empowerment Academy as well as to uphold the integrity of the program.
To make a donation, go to www.empowermentacademy.us.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
