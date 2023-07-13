Instead of relaxing, Ballard Memorial High School’s solar car team members spent every Wednesday afternoon of this past school year designing, engineering and constructing a vehicle powered entirely by solar energy.
Their hard work will pay off this weekend with the start of the 30th annual Solar Car Challenge, where they will join more than 20 other high school teams from across America in a 1,400-mile race from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, California.
Participating teams meet at the Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday, July 13 to present their made-from-scratch solar cars to judges, including NASCAR and NASA engineers, in an evaluation process called “scrutineering.”
Scrutineering will last three days and consist of a series of tests to ensure the cars are fit for the journey. On July 16, approved cars will depart for their eight-day trek, with licensed students driving them.
The winner of the challenge will be determined based on which car drives the most miles each day, but the Ballard Bombers aren’t in it for the competition.
“It’s an accomplishment. It’s not just about a trophy. It’s about that we built a car,” team sponsor and Ballard welding teacher Robert Sterling said.
“You know, as far as I’m concerned, these kids are national champs. I mean, we’re going up against schools that are probably 10 times larger than we are. And I’ve got a group of six kids here that have built a car, and we’re going to drive it across the country.”
The Ballard Bombers are representing Kentucky this year as the only Solar Car Challenge team from the Bluegrass. They are also the first from Kentucky to ever participate in the cross-country edition or be invited to compete in the advanced division, which consists of only four teams in the nation.
Sterling said the pressure of being so many “firsts” is “nerve-racking and exciting” for himself and the students, but their positive attitudes, close bond as a team and support from the community energizes them going into the competition.
This is Ballard’s fifth year of having a solar car team and Sterling’s fourth and final year as the team sponsor before his retirement at the end of July.
The only faculty member closely involved with the building process, Sterling took on the role of team sponsor with the same level of solar-powered vehicle experience as most students have when they join the team: absolutely none.
He is leaving having learned the process from start to finish and with a newfound passion for the program, which he described as “life-altering” for students interested in STEM careers and renewable energy.
“These kids have got a special place in my heart just because of what we do and the attitude that they approach it with. That’s why I postponed my retirement for a month so I can go along with them this year,” Sterling said.
More from this section
Team captain and 16-year-old junior Madeline Stowell, dubbed “solar mother” by her teammates, has been involved with the solar car team since eighth grade.
For the past three years, Stowell and the rest of the team have built cars for the closed track edition of the Solar Car Challenge. In this event, solar cars race around the Texas Motor Speedway, but are not expected to travel long distances, meaning the team’s design approach was more complicated this year.
Elements like safety and reliability required emphasis in the engineering process and additional stages of scrutineering must be passed relative to previous years, but Stowell is confident in the team’s performance.
“I think this car is really stable. If we have to replace anything it’ll just be a piece of skin or something small,” Stowell said. “We want to show that we’re here and we can do this, because we live out in the middle of really nowhere.”
A large part of Stowell’s job as captain focused on organizing fundraising efforts, such as selling breakfast every Saturday at the Ballard County Fairgrounds, to raise the approximately $30,000 needed for the project. Students do not pay out of pocket to fund the car or attend the trip.
Stowell joined the team because of her interest in mechanics, inspired by her father’s job repairing automobiles.
Interested in pursuing a STEM or agriculture career, Stowell believes that the experience will help her in whatever field she chooses to go into and create memories to last a lifetime.
“It’s such an amazing program to be a part of and there’s no drama with it really, everyone gets along and it’s just a really fun and great experience,” Stowell said. “I’m excited for the trip in general. To be able to go see all these different states is so cool to me, and being able to drive the car.”
Sterling said his favorite thing about the challenge is seeing the connections and camaraderie among participants.
“Last year, we got down there and we had a motor that went out. There was a team that stepped up and literally gave us the material that we needed to get our car going,” Sterling said. “But at the same point, the Ballard County students were around at stations helping other teams that we were in direct competition with to get their cars on the track. So, it’s not really a competition as much as it is a cooperation.”
The Ballard Bombers’ experience can be followed on the Facebook page titled “BMHS Solar Car Team,” where the team will post updates and livestream the race.
“This community and this state can take a lot of pride in what these kids have done and the accomplishments they have,” Sterling said. “I’m just really excited that the kids are going to get to go on this adventure that is literally a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.