Instead of relaxing, Ballard Memorial High School’s solar car team members spent every Wednesday afternoon of this past school year designing, engineering and constructing a vehicle powered entirely by solar energy.

Their hard work will pay off this weekend with the start of the 30th annual Solar Car Challenge, where they will join more than 20 other high school teams from across America in a 1,400-mile race from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, California.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.