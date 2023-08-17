Handicapped spaces used to be the only reserved spots within local parking lots.
But now it’s becoming nearly as common to see “reserved veteran parking” space signs within the same parking lots.
Adrian Bambini, Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation representative, has been on a mission to place as many reserved veteran parking signs around Daviess County as possible. The signs double as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization based out of Florence.
“It just feels like every day people are calling up saying they want one,” Bambini said.
As of Wednesday, 175 reserved veteran parking signs have been placed in Daviess County.
They’ve been installed in the parking lots of retail, restaurants, medical offices, churches, government buildings and schools.
Daviess County Public Schools has the most with 24, followed by Owensboro Public Schools with 11.
“There’s nobody even close to this community,” said Bambini regarding the positive reception to the signs from business owners.
Bambini attributed the success to Owensboro being “so veteran friendly,” citing the numerous veterans organizations, such as VFW posts 696 and 75, AMVETS Post 119 and America Legion Post 9.
Along with the organizations, Daviess County has many veteran-focused memorials and monuments, such as the Charles E. Shelton Memorial, Gold Star Family Monument and the Korea/Vietnam Memorial.
According to Bambini, a survey of more than 300 Owensboro retail establishments revealed that more than 50% of them offer special discounts or incentives to military veteran customers.
“It’s obvious around here that there’s a feeling to support the veterans,” Bambini said.
Bambini also spends time promoting the signs to businesses and other agencies throughout the county.
“I take an hour or two a day to physically call on four or five different businesses,” he said. “And I’ve spoken to various civic groups about it.”
With each sign, a $50 donation is requested from the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation.
Bambini said the proceeds go toward the foundation’s various initiatives, such as its scholarships, the annual induction ceremony and other programs.
Anyone interested in a reserved veteran parking sign can contact Bambini at 270-702-8251 or email him at bambiniadrian@gmail.com.
