The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will open “From Kentucky to Maine: Jimmy Cox Banjo” — the first exhibition in its second floor exhibit halls — on Nov. 4.
It will remain open for at least 18 months, Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said Thursday.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday during the pandemic.
The exhibit features six of Cox’s custom-made banjos.
Joslin said the instruments are on loan from the collection of Glenn and Mary Higdon.
“Glenn was friends with Jimmy’s brother, George Cox, who lived in Owensboro,” he said. “He started the collection through George.”
George Cox died on Dec. 16.
Joslin said Jimmy Cox, 87, won’t be able to attend the opening of the exhibit.
But he may get to visit before it closes, he said.
Jimmy Cox was born in Williamsburg and began playing banjo when he was 5 or 6 years old.
He told an interviewer once that the fiddle and banjo were both considered “instruments of the devil” back then.
In the 1950s, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Maine, where he still lives.
Cox has said that he considers the trees in Maine to provide the best wood for banjos.
“He manufactured about every component of the banjos,” Joslin said. “And he supplied components to other banjo makers. It’s just amazing to see that collection.”
On his webpage, Cox says, “I am one of the pioneers of bluegrass music. I believe I was the first five-string banjo player from the south to settle in Maine.”
He said once, “I had a pretty good banjo in the late ‘50s, but I never could get the kind of sound out of it — the clarity, sparkle and dynamic range I thought a banjo could have. I worked on it a lot to try to improve it, but never to my satisfaction. It was then that I thought I was going to try to make one.”
His Five String Music Studio in Maine is run by Cox’s grandsons — Adam and Jeremy — today.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
