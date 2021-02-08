The Pisgah Banjo Company of Asheville, North Carolina, has created what it calls “a very unique and historically significant custom banjo” for a raffle to raise money for the International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation’s Arnold Shultz Fund.
The fund “celebrates the contributions to bluegrass music by Shultz (1886-1931), a Black Ohio County musician who had a profound influence on Bill Monroe’s music and the development of bluegrass,” the foundation said.
It is designed “to support activities increasing participation of people of color in bluegrass music.”
Pisgah Banjo is selling raffle tickets for the custom banjo at $20 each to benefit the fund.
The company said its goal is to sell 1,000 tickets and donate $20,000 to the Arnold Shultz Fund.
Pisgah Banjo’s website says its custom banjos start at $1,195.
This one has a neck made from the salvaged pine, a rim made from walnut and a tone ring and rim cap made from the pine.
The scooped fingerboard is made of persimmon and there’s a persimmon peghead overlay.
It comes with a John Balch pre-mounted goat-skin head installed, using brass hardware and Gotoh tuners.
A news release says the banjo is made from heart pine that is more than 200 years old, salvaged from Pleasant Retreat, a historical plantation located near Appomattox, Virginia.
The plantation is half a mile from where Joel Walker Sweeney grew up.
Sweeney, an early blackface minstrel performer, is credited with popularizing the banjo and has been credited with advancing the physical development of the modern five-string banjo.
The news release says, “We hope this encourages the banjo community and beyond to discover the early American history of the banjo and folk music born on slave plantations and influenced heavily by early American Black culture.”
The raffle began Monday and will end at midnight on Feb. 28.
It coincides with Black History Month.
The winning ticket will be drawn from a bucket live on Facebook on March 8.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.pisgahbanjos.com/product/arnold-shultz -fund-banjo-raffel-tickets-20 -each/
Pisgah founder Patrick Sawyer started the company in 2012.
Although it’s a banjo being raffled for the fund, Shultz was known as one of the best guitar players in western Kentucky.
